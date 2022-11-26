Thai Red Cross to hold ‘Friend in Need’ fair at Queen Sirikit Park, Bangkok on Dec 2-11

The Thai Red Cross Society announced it will be holding the Friend in Need (of “Pa”) fair, starting next Friday to help raise funds for flood victims.

Surakiart Sathirathai, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation, said that the event this year will be held at Queen Sirikit Park in Bangkok from December 2nd to 11th.

The event will feature several activities including retailing, dining, and entertainment, alongside exhibitions promoting the foundation’s work.







Chairman Surakiart said the event next month will be the first fair held in-person by the foundation since the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this event is held to promote the work of the foundation over the past 27 years. He hopes that it would raise public awareness of the foundation’s missions and encourage collective works between the government, the private sector, and the general public.







The event will also feature some 100 retail shops, including shops from royal projects and royal family members, and an ancient market fair selling food and beverages from well-known vendors. The fair will also feature a cooking show onboard the foundation’s disaster mitigation vehicle, disaster rescue demonstrations, and musical performances from university students.

Proceeds from this event will go towards assisting flood victims. (NNT)

































