Thai Public Health cautions socializing and drinking in crowded areas over Songkran holiday

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that travelers from Bangkok and other risk areas heading to their home provinces for Songkran will not have to go into quarantine. Only people who had been infected with the virus, or were considered at high risk, would be quarantined.







He said the situation had not yet reached a point where people travelling from red zones would face mandatory testing before departure or 14-day quarantine on arrival in their home provinces.



The minister said although provinces had been divided into zones, designated by colors according to the infection rates, none would be locked down.







However, he warned against socializing or drinking in crowded areas over the holiday period since Covid-19 is still spreading, adding that people must make lifestyle adjustments to prevent the virus from spreading, including staying at home with their family and avoiding crowds.



The public health minister asked that people remain alert and careful, and not be too fun-loving because it was clearly evident the virus spread among groups of people visiting entertainment venues. (NNT)













