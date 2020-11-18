Thai protesters and royalists clashes, tear gas and gunshots injured at least 55 at Bangkok’s parliament

The Erawan Emergency Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that 55 people were injured in the clashes at Kiakkai yesterday.

According to the center, 32 people were affected by tear gas and six people being shot. Four people were sick and 13 others suffered from other injuries.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

They were sent to nine hospitals. As of 10.50 am. Wednesday, four people remain in hospital.

Deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai denied that the police had used live ammunition or rubber bullets.

Riot police used water cannon to fire tear gas solution at anti- government demonstrators after they tried to cut razor wire, placed to block the way to Parliament.

They finally advanced through police’s barricades and staged their protest in front of parliament and ended the activities at 9 p.m.

The opposing group, the yellow-shirted royalists gathered nearby. Skirmish broke out between two rival groups, hurling objects to each other.

Loading…

Further clashes between groups of people were reported at Kiakkai intersection around 8 p.m. Sounds like gunshots were heard. Many injured were seen being carried to ambulances.

Lawmakers on Tuesday started the debate on a constitution amendment and are expected to vote today whether to accept any of the proposed charter change drafts for deliberation.

One of the seven drafts, submitted by civil group Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw) is supported by the demonstrators.

The demonstrators vowed to continue the protest at Ratchaprasong intersection today. (TNA)











