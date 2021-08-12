Thai Prime Minister leads ceremony honoring the Queen Mother on her birthday anniversary

On the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother and National Mother’s Day August 12, 2021, the Prime Minister has presided over a presentation of flowers and a ceremony in honor of Her Majesty.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and his spouse Naraporn Chan-o-cha attended the ceremony to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother at Government House. Deputy Prime Ministers, members of the PM’s office and secretariats of the Cabinet were also present.







The PM led the ceremony before an image of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, presenting flowers on gold and silver platters to the image in a show of loyalty and appreciation of Her Majesty’s royal activities, which have spanned environmental conservation and the promotion of traditional handicrafts.



The PM then led all present in a song honoring Her Majesty.

A second ceremony was held at the Royal Thai Navy Command led by Royal Thai Navy Commander Adm. Chatchai Sriworakan and was attended by leading members of the force.

The naval officers then signed well wishes online in the first floor lobby of the command center. (NNT)























