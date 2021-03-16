Thai Prime Minister first vaccine jab broadcast online

Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha received the first jab of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine at Government House before the cabinet meeting this morning.



Prof Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University injected the vaccine into the prime minister.







Volunteering cabinet ministers also were vaccinated after their inoculation had been put off recently.

Journalists were not allowed to directly cover the event which was instead be live broadcast via the Facebook page of Government House. (TNA)













