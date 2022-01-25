Thai Prime Minister departs for Saudi Arabiaon labor and bilateral cooperation

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha started his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to foster bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister SupattanapongPunmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai and Labour Minister SuchartChomklin.







It is the first high-level visit between the two countries in three decades after a diplomatic row over a jewelry theft in 1989.

The Prime Minister was invited by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman, said the Thai government statement.



Before leaving Bangkok, Gen Prayut said he was honored to pay a visit to Saudi Arabia to restore relations between the two countries. He believed everything would be better and he would hold talks on many issues including on labor and the establishment of a joint committee on bilateral cooperation for further discussion.







The Prime Minister and Thai delegation will return home tomorrow and will comply with disease control measures upon arrival. They will undergo two RT-PCR tests on Day 1 and Day 5. (TNA)















































