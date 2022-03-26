Thai police to take legal action against ‘Mungkornfa Lottery Co’ onretail price control mission

Police and officials of the Government Lottery Office (GLO) found about 2 million government lottery tickets at the premises of Mungkornfa Lottery Co and were considering possible legal action against it.

Seksakol Attawong, a vice minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said police and officials of the GLO searched two premises of the company in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi and Muang district of Loei.



According to them, the officials found over 2 million lottery tickets in the safes of the company which acquired tickets from about 4,000 people who had quotas of government lottery tickets.

The officials would gather information to find out later if the company violated the law by selling overpriced lottery tickets, administering a gambling and fraudulent website or luring many people into buying same lottery tickets. The officials would also check the tax payment record of the company which made financial transactions worth hundreds of millions of baht per month.







The company did not have a lottery ticket quota with the GLO but bought more than 2 million lottery tickets from general people, those who had quotas and small-scale vendors. Then it resold the tickets in the way that caused lottery prices to exceed their official price. (TNA)



































