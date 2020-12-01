Thai Police hunting man throwing explosive during a brawl at Nov 25 rally in Bangkok

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has informed the public that police officers have to strictly enforce the law when a rally is held without permission. As for a recent incident in front of the SCB head office in Bangkok, the Deputy Commissioner-General of the Metropolitan Police Bureau said the police are hunting a man who threw a bomb.







Maj. Gen. Piya Tawichai, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said a team of investigators is searching for a man who threw an explosive-like object during a brawl that followed a rally at Ratchayothin Intersection on November 25. The man is reportedly connected to former vocational students. The police are also checking to see whether the perpetrator attended any other rallies. Meanwhile, a former vocational student who was charged with firing a gun in public, surrendered himself and was granted bail.







Meanwhile, the police are studying a video clip showing a man suspected of having thrown a bomb at the authorities. He was stopped by protester guards while on an overpass between shopping malls in Ladprao area yesterday.

The authorities have reminded the public that they have to enforce the law at rallies held without permission. A request for permission to organize a rally, allows protesters and police to work closely together to maintain peace and order during the demonstration. (NNT)











