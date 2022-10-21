Thai police hunt for drug gang that robbed authorities of seized speed pills

Authorities have identified and are hunting for a gang of about 20 men who robbed a group of local administrators of speed pills, guns, mobile phones and a car in an unsuccessful sting operation in the southern province of Songkhla.

Officials checked the crime scene on a road leading to Ban Nikhom Ruam Patthana village in Rattaphum district to collect evidence to support their request for warrants for the arrest of the gang which overpowered a squad of administrative workers of Songkhla in the latter’s sting operation against a narcotic racket.







The gang of about 20 heavily armed men on four vehicles took five guns, four mobile phones, a car and 20,000 speed pills from the administrative staff. They did not free a previously arrested drug suspect who was not in the local administrators’ car. The incident happened at about 8pm on Oct 18.

Officials learned that the gangsters were local drug dealers and they were confident that there would be enough evidence to ask the Songkhla provincial court to issue warrants for the arrest of some suspects. (TNA)





































