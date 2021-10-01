Thai police chief questions arrested young men over grenade attack on riot police at home

Police arrested two young men for severely injuring a riot policeman with a grenade attack and found many more bombs in their house.

The suspects were identified as Suksant Kaewyot, 19, and Paitoon Singjan, 20. They were arrested at a house in Bang Bua Thong district.







Police found many improvised explosive devices, explosive components including sulfur and potassium nitrate, slingshots, ping pong bombs and stickers with written messages demanding the ouster of the prime minister. There were also a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the house.



Police found out that the suspects threw grenades at crowd control police at Din Daeng intersection in Bangkok on Sept 11 and severely injured Pol L/C Thanawut Jirakhachen.







The suspects said they worked as delivery men for a convenience store and acquired bomb components from online sources. They also distributed the explosives they made to other protesters who used them to attack officials during many rallies at Din Daeng intersection.

Among detectives and a bomb squad at the scene of the arrest, Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, faced the suspects and questioned them.

Police were checking their money transactions and had yet to find out if there was a mastermind. (TNA)

















































