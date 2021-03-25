Thai PM will meet with private agencies on welcoming back foreign tourists March 26

The Prime Minister is slated to chair a Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting discussing accepting foreign tourists and facilitating investment to fuel economic recovery with the focus to be on tourism dependent provinces such as Phuket and those along the Andaman Sea coast.



The CCSA is to hold a major meeting on March 26 with Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Burapachaisri indicating Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will be chairing while representatives of both public and private agencies will be in attendance as will the committee on COVID-19 impacts on the economy.







The gathering is expected to discuss preparations to receive foreign tourists in tourism dependent provinces such as Phuket and those along the Andaman Sea coast, which are looking to recover now that COVID-19 measures have been relaxed and many countries have begun vaccinating their citizens.







It is also expected the meeting will discuss a revamp of regulations to facilitate businesses and attract foreign investors such as a revoking of restrictions on foreign owned businesses, targeted tax privileges and a revamp of customs procedures to expedite imports and reduce capital costs.











