Thai PM urges caution ahead of New Year

The government has advised the public to exercise caution during New Year’s celebrations out of respect for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, who has been hospitalized due to a heart condition.

Although there are no specific regulations regulating New Year's Eve activities this coming weekend, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha urged those planning events to be prudent and observant.







On December 19, Thirasak Ngoeiwichit, Secretary-General of the Office of the Judiciary, issued orders for agencies under the office to cancel New Year’s celebrations and instead organize merit-making ceremonies to wish the princess a swift recovery. Since then, other organizations have requested that all New Year’s activities be held at their discretion or canceled altogether.

The Pattaya municipality has also canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks, although music and stalls selling items would still be allowed to conduct business to stimulate the local economy.







Sanga Ruangwattanakul, President of the Khao San Road Business Association, announced this week that this year's New Year celebrations would be scaled back out of respect for the princess. However, tourists are still welcome to dine at restaurants and snap pictures with decorations that local businesses have prepared for the occasion. (NNT)
























