Thai PM thanks U.S. for handing over additional COVID-19 supplies

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the U.S. Government for handing over additional COVID-19 diagnostic and vaccine delivery supplies, worth over $1.5 million, to help Thailand fight COVID-19, said Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.







This gesture reflects friendship and close relations between the two countries and commitment of the Government of both Thailand and the U.S. in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together.

The supplies provided on behalf of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) include reagents for Real-Time RT-PCR diagnostic tests, next generation sequencing for variant detection, vaccine delivery supplies, and personal protective equipment.



The Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Thailand, Michael Heath, handed over COVID-19 diagnostic and vaccine delivery supplies to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, today at the Ministry of Public Health on Feb 7.

To date, USAID has provided more than $12.4 million in COVID-19 assistance, and sustained support to boost Thailand’s diagnostic capacity for emerging infectious diseases of pandemic potential. (TNA)



























