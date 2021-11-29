Thai PM thanks public for good turnout in sub-district administrative organization elections

The prime minister has expressed his pleasure with the good turnout in Sunday’s (28 Nov) sub-district administrative organization elections, saying the decent voters’ participation reflected the value that people place in elections.







Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked Thai citizens for partaking in the elections for presidents and members of 5,329 sub-district administrative organizations. He said the 70-80% voters turnout in many areas demonstrated public participation in political affairs, and people’s attention toward selecting their local leaders would benefit national-level politics. The prime minister also called for those elected in Sunday’s polls to address the problems in their localities and take into account the input of locals, as they work collaboratively with the government to create progress for Thailand.



Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said there are reports of vote-buying offenses in some localities. He added that the prime minister places importance on preventing and discouraging vote-buying and selling in elections, with an aim of enabling capable and ethical individuals to fill local as well as national-level positions that are responsible for country development. (NNT)



























