Thai PM sued for failing to address dust pollution

Chiang Mai residents and academics filed a lawsuit at the Chiang Mai Administrative Court against caretaker Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha, the National Environmental Board, and the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to solve the dust pollution in the northern provinces.

People’s Network in the North, academics from Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai Breath Council accused them of failure to implement legal measures, policies and existing plans to tackle the smog problem effectively.







Sita Divari, a prime minister candidate for the Thai Sang Thai Party was present at the court and signed his name to support the lawsuit.

The lawsuit demands that Gen Prayut exercises his power under the Enhancement and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act to cope with the problem. The delay in addressing the problem caused the dust pollution to exacerbate.







The plaintiff accused the National Environmental Board for failing to implement the national plan to tackle the dust pollution, declared in 2019.

The lawsuit was filed against the Securities and Exchange Commission and Thai Capital Market Supervisory Board responsible for examining the supply chain that contribute to the PM2.5 problem. (TNA)















