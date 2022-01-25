Thai PM orders tough legal action on eateries with alcohol; time limit must be obeyed

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered tough legal action against any eateries that let customers drink later than 11pm, insisting their license must be suspended, according to the government spokesman.







Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said that the prime minister laid the order as the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration extended the alcohol consumption deadline at eateries in eight tourism pilot provinces and 25 close surveillance provinces to 11pm.



“The prime minister stressed that COVID Free Setting measures must be imposed strictly. Operators must comply with public health measures. Police, soldiers and administrators must take action and seize the licenses of the premises that miss the deadline or secretly sell alcohol later than the deadline. Any lenient officials will be disciplined,” Mr.Thanakorn said.







The spokesman also said that the country on Tuesday logged 6,718 new COVID-19 cases, 7,659 COVID-19 patients fully recovered, 81,532 patients remained at hospitals and 12 patients died over the past 24 hours. (TNA)



























