Thai PM instructs all units to monitor and clarify information within 24 hours to prevent fake news

Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has expressed his concern about the spread of fake news, and has instructed all units to monitor and clarify information within 24 hours to prevent public misunderstanding.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Traisuree Taisaranakul, said today that Gen. Prayut is following up on the order to have all government agencies set up centers to correct fake news and distorted reports, to provide facts to the public in a timely manner.







Due to the spread of fake news and distorted information, the Prime Minister has instructed each ministry to set up its own anti-fake news center, to continually check and verify news and information, particularly on social media. The centers operated by each ministry or government agency are required to clarify and provide facts within 24 hours.



Ms. Traisuree said the Prime Minister’s order is aimed at helping people receive correct information and to prevent misunderstandings, panic and anxiety, especially during the COVID-19 situation, where numerous fake news items and false information are spread online. The related agencies have to check the reports and provide factual information to the people.







Ms. Traisuree added that the Prime Minister has thanked the press and online media, including influencers, for presenting facts to the public, while urging the public to follow the news from credible sources. If they are uncertain, they should check various sources to be sure of the truth before sharing the news. (NNT)