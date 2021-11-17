Thai PM insists closure of entertainment businesses, warns violators of legal action

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha responded to the recent complaints by various hospitality and entertainment businesses regarding the postponement to reopen pubs and entertainment venues, reasoning that public health safety must be made a top priority.

As suggested by the Public Health Ministry, Prime Minister General Prayut said health measures would not be ready in time for them to safely reopen on Dec 1.







The premier, as head of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), asked entertainment businesses to obey the rules and not to reopen before they are allowed to do so. He also warned that those who violate the set regulations would face legal action.

In recent days, a video clip of Phakin Petpol, manager of Tawan Daeng, an entertainment complex in Nakhon Ratchasima, strongly criticizing the government for not keeping its promise went viral on the internet. He said the pushback was keeping his 150 employees in idle status. (NNT)



























