Thai PM hands over tenancy rights at new housing project in Lat Krabang, Bangkok

Tenancy rights have been handed over to newly built homes for low-income earners, with the aim of improving the quality of life for vulnerable groups and low-income earners.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over a ceremony to hand over the rights at the Suk Pracha Romklao National Housing Authority residential development in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district.







The prime minister said at the event that housing is a critical matter, but noted a social disparity in the aspect of housing. He explained that the goal of the rental home project is to benefit all groups in society. He also said the government will look after low-income earners and make use of public-private partnerships to improve their quality of life.



Gen. Prayut added that jobs and income are also critical matters, aside from housing, with the two matters addressed under the 20-year national strategy. On this occasion, the premier handed over house keys to 10 families who will be renting the new homes at Ban Suk Pracha Romklao.







The National Housing Authority’s (NHA) Suk Pracha housing projects are intended to reduce disparity and provide up-to-standard housing and a suitable living environment for vulnerable persons and low-income earners.







Undertaken in response to the vision of the prime minister and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the housing projects will contain 100,000 homes by the time construction completes in 2025. Under the current plans, 20,000 residential units will be built each year. The housing projects will also host job training and community product development. (NNT)





























































