Thai PM conveys best wishes to his people for the coming year

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha sends his best wishes for the coming year. He also reminds the public to be vigilant during the New Year holidays by wearing a face mask, avoiding crowded places, and following the hygiene practices.







The PM urges those who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet to vaccinate, while those who have reached the time period to get a booster dose are advised to vaccinate at the government’s designated locations to protect themselves and help control the spread of the virus. It will also prevent the patient overload situation in hospitals. (PRD)



























