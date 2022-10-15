Thai PM chairs alms-giving ceremony in remembrance of His Majesty late King Bhumibol

On October 13, at Santi Maitri Building, Government House, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and spouse Assoc. Prof. Naraporn Chan-o-cha presided over the alms-giving ceremony on occasion of the anniversary of His Majesty late King Bhumibol’s passing. Participated in the ceremony were members of the cabinet and spouses, chiefs of public agencies and organizations, public officials, and the media.







Upon arrival at the Outer Santi Maitri Building, the Prime Minister and spouse lit candle and incense sticks to pay homage to the Triple Gems, and laid the golden offerings in front of His Majesty’s portrait. Following the chanting by 10 senior monks, he and the participants presented the monks with the triple robes and offerings. He, then, paid homage to the Triple Gems, and His Majesty’s portrait, and led the participants to give alms to the monks in front of Thai Khu Fah and Santi Maitri Buildings to end the ceremony. (PRD)















































