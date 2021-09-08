Thai opposition parties want draft law on torture and enforced disappearances expedited

Concerning the progress of the draft Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearances Act, the opposition has urged officials to speed up their deliberations, so that it can be included on the agenda of the parliamentary session.







Opposition chief whip, Suthin Klangsaeng, said after the opposition whip meeting on Tuesday, Sept 7, that the meeting agreed to defer consideration of the draft Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearances Act, because society is facing more immediate problems. If members cooperate to allow enough time, legislators should be able to consider the draft act in parliament on September 18th. The issue will be discussed with the government whip.



Currently, Thailand has no laws to protect victims and penalize state officials who torture and enforce the disappearance of persons, especially suspects. Therefore, the essence of the law must clearly define the penalties, as torture and enforced disappearances carried out by state officials are serious human rights violations. (NNT)



























