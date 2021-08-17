Thai Opposition MP at shot protesters site in Bangkok

Rangsiman Rome, an MP of the opposition Move Forward Party, yesterday arrived at the Din Daeng police station to verify the report that a demonstrator was shot there.

He said that photos were shared widely through social media and led to the understanding that shootings happened in front of the Din Daeng police station. He saw two surveillance cameras at the station and their footage should prove if live or rubber bullets were fired, Mr Rangsiman said.







Besides, there were four more security cameras where a demonstrator collapsed. Detectives sought their footage from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and would find the source of a bullet.

Meanwhile, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limcharoenrat went to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to visit another person who was reportedly shot near the Din Daeng police station. The injured one was a boy aged 14 years. He was shot in his collar bone and the bullet exited from his back. Doctors said the boy was saved, Mr Pita said.



The Thai Lawyers for Human Rights reported that 13 people including five youths were arrested after the Aug 16 demonstration. They would be charged with violating a curfew imposed under the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations. Four of them would also face more charges because police reported they illegally carried weapons, the human rights lawyers’ group said. (TNA)























