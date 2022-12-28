Thai officials to monitor entertainment venues on minors, weapons and hotels on prostitution, gambling during New Year holidays

The Ministry of Interior has sent an urgent letter to provincial governors instructing them to inform local public offices that there is no policy in place to cancel New Year’s festivities. The ministry assured that celebratory events can still take place but organizers are expected to adhere to safety requirements.







Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Sutthipong Juljarern issued a letter on Monday (26 Dec) to inform provincial governors that there is no policy to cancel New Year’s festivities. The letter stressed that there have been no orders for public offices or establishments under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Interior to suspend New Year’s festivities.

The letter nevertheless confirmed that relevant entities are to adhere to regulations for entertainment venues, which must open and close in accordance with mandated hours.







Minors, weapons and narcotics are also not permitted inside entertainment venues, while hotels are prohibited from becoming sites of illicit activities such as human trafficking, prostitution or gambling. Sales of alcoholic beverages must comply with regulations.

Additionally, buildings and fire safety systems must be inspected prior to holding events. (NNT)























