Thai ‘New Economics Party’ MP resigns in parliament from Prayut’s policies failure

Mingkwan Sangsuwan announced his resignation as MP during the House’s general debate on the government’s performances in the parliament.

Before the resignation, Mr Mingkwan, a list MP of the New Economics Party, joined the debate by blaming Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for causing an economic downturn over the past eight years and creating public debts worth 9 trillion baht.



He said that oil prices rose for seven times in a month and the state Oil Fund was 14 billion baht in the red. They reflected the failure of the government’s economic policies, he said.

Mr Mingkwan also warned that unless the government stopped its handouts, people would finally bear the financial burden of the state.







Besides, he accused the government of failing to handle COVID-19 situations, widening income gaps and causing crimes to spread.

Mr Mingkwan finally said he was unhappy with his membership in the New Economics Party because of their different political stances. He said he tendered his MP resignation letter and would prepare for the next general election. (TNA)































