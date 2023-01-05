Thai Navy to expand search area for missing sailors of HMTS Sukhothai

The Royal Thai Navy will expand its search for the remaining five missing crew members of HMTS Sukhothai to islets and islands in Surat Thani province.

Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin has disclosed that the search operation teams have completed their search in Chumphon province and are proceeding south to search for the missing crew members in Surat Thani province.







The spokesperson also assured that the navy would provide compensation to the families of the deceased as soon as possible out of concern for their well-being. He explained that the compensation would come from funds and insurance plans belonging to each victim, as well as donations from the business sector.

Meanwhile, the navy held royally-sponsored cremations for two crew members on Wednesday afternoon at Wat Sri Wano Padsathit in Rayong province. One was for Chief Petty Officer First Class Kunakorn Jariyayot, or Mor Champ, the hero who saved three crew members but lost his life in the process as he selflessly went back out to sea to look for other crew members.







The HMTS Sukhothai sank on December 18 while patrolling in rough seas in Bang Saphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. As of Wednesday, 76 of the 105 crew members had been rescued, 24 others had been found dead, and five crews were still missing. (NNT)























