Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the following statement today (Sep 9) in response to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand wish to express our deepest sorrow for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.







Throughout Her Majesty’s life, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II devoted her life and performed her duties for the benefits of the British people, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the close ties between the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Thailand.

We share with the British people and the international community in mourning this great and irreparable loss.” (TNA)

































