Thai medical workers demand import of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to curb Delta variant

A group of health workers and doctors presented over 200,000 names to back their call for the government to quickly import COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna and use them as main vaccines to combat the disease.

Representing the group of medical workers including ‘impatient doctors’, Dr Santi Kitwatanapaibul filed the names of 215,409 people and their letter with Somboon Uthaiwiankul, secretary to the House Speaker, and representatives of Democrat, Move Forward, Thai Liberal and Pheu Thai parties at the parliament.







They demanded the government quickly import mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna and give them to people free of charge as main vaccines to fight COVID-19. They also demanded the government reveal information on the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The group said medical statistics showed that mRNA vaccines could effectively prevent the infections of many COVID-19 variants.







“New COVID-19 cases and fatalities are increasing in the country. Based on medical data, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is likely to spread widely in the next three months. The Delta variant has caused 40% of infections in Bangkok and in the next few months it will form the majority of COVID-19 infections nationwide,” Dr Santi said.



















