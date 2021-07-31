Thai media organizations concern newly issued regulations could abuse freedom of expression

Representatives of six media organizations sent an open letter to the prime minister, demanding he lift restrictions on the freedom of expression of people and media organizations.

The demand came from the National Press Council of Thailand, the News Broadcasting Council of Thailand, the Thai Journalists Association, the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association, the Society for Online News Providers and the National Union of Journalists Thailand.







Their representatives sent the letter through government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, demanding the revocation of Regulation No. 11 of the 27th announcement and other regulations of the 29th announcement issued by virtue of Section 9 of the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations.

The regulations refer to legal action against the sources of fake news including online ones that caused the public to panic and jeopardized national security and order.



The six media organizations said the regulations could be abused to threaten the freedom of expression because they allowed government officials to take legal action even on “the messages that may cause public panic” and did not set any clear condition or scope of the exercise of the authority.

The media organizations said they based their demand on constitutional freedom and would fully intensify pressures on the government through legal and social measures if the prime minister ignored it. (TNA)























