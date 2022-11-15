Thai massage and spa services available to press members covering APEC 2022

Thai massage is recognized internationally among wellness enthusiasts and the spa community. On the occasion of Thailand’s hosting of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2022, Thai massage and spa services will be provided to members of the press covering the event. The aim is to help demonstrate the expert skills of Thai workers to the foreign community.

Thai massage is considered one of Thailand’s soft power assets, which the Department of Skill Development under the Ministry of Labor will be demonstrating at the APEC leaders’ meeting. Neck and shoulder massages, line tapping massages and hot stone massages are some of the subcategories available to press members.







The massage therapists who will demonstrate these techniques were selected by labor skill development offices in Nonthaburi and Nakhon Nayok. A number also hail from the Institute of Human Resource Development for Wellness Industry.

All therapists have been evaluated by the Department of Skill Development. In addition to their massage skills, they were selected for their professionalism and ability to communicate in English.







The Thai massage and spa services will be offered free of charge for press members covering this week’s APEC events at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Herbal products for use in massage and wellness will also be available, as well as health-oriented herbal drinks. The hope is these services will help promote these products as part of Thailand’s soft power drive. (NNT)



































