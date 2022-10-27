Thai language courses introduced for 13 international languages

The Thailand Foundation, in cooperation with Thai education institutions, including Chulalongkorn University, Mahasarakham University, and Naresuan University, has prepared online Thai language courses for foreigners, with no fee. The highlight of the curriculum is that the Thai language is taught for speakers of 13 international languages. Those who are interested can study Thai in their own language. This makes the Thai language easier to study and understandable for visitors and foreigners living here. The project aims to finish by December 2022.







The Thai language courses are ready in 13 languages: English, Chinese, French, Japanese, German, Lao, Cambodian, Vietnamese, Korean, Myanmarese, Russian, Spanish, and Arabic.

For those who are interested, or who would like to introduce the Thai language to foreigners, kindly follow www.thailandfoundation.or.th, [email protected], or [email protected]

































