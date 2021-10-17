Thai Labour Ministry to offer post-pandemic occupational workshops

With the de-escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labour is now looking to launch a national occupational training campaign, allowing participants to sharpen their skills for re-employment.

Minister of Labour Suchat Chomklin said businesses that were forced to close or scale down due to the pandemic are now starting to return to normal operations, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is declining, along with fewer restrictive measures.







Workshops will be arranged by the Department of Skill Development (DSD), aiming to give trainees practical skills that meet demands in the job market, while supporting sustainable economic and national development.

The DSD Director General Prateep Thronglumyong said these training programs will take around 3-8 months to complete. The programs will include training at skill development institutes or offices, as well as on-the-job training at workplaces.





Programs available in each region will be tailored to suit different demands in the local job market.

Interested persons can contact any local skill development institutes or offices, visit www.dsd.go.th, or call the Ministry of Labour’s hotline 1506 ext 4. (NNT)





























