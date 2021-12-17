Thai K-pop star ‘Lisa Blackpink’named one of world’s most admired women in 2021

Thai K-pop star Lisa was selected as one of the most admired women in the world in 2021.

British international market research firm YouGov has released their annual “World’s Most Admired” list for 2021 which polled 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories. This year, Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, the Thai member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, debuts at No. 17 on the World’s Most Admired Women in 2021 list. She is also the only K-pop celebrity and one of the three Asians to appear on the list.







The Thai rapper and Blackpink’s youngest member is among the ranks of Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah Winfrey, and Scarlett Johannson. Other new additions to the list of women include American vice-president Kamala Harris, Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, Chinese actress and singer Yang Mi, and New Zealand Prime Minister JacindaArdern (20th).



Meanwhile, Barack Obama retained his position as the world’s most admired man followed by Bill Gates, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo, and Chinese movie star Jackie Chan.(NNT)

































