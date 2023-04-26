Thai instant noodles hit South Korean market with export growth increasing over 57% in 2022

The Thai food trend has spread across the world. Since last year, Thai food, drink, and desserts have been gaining popularity. This has included Thai food in the form of dry food such as instant noodles, especially in South Korea.

According to a report from the Office of Foreign Trade Promotion in Seoul, South Korea, Thai instant noodle products have become very popular in the South Korean market. The diverse selection and unique flavors of Thai instant noodles attract South Korean consumers, who enjoy spicy flavors such as tom yum, phat thai, and crab curry.







This results in a continuing growth trend for Thailand’s instant noodles in South Korea. In 2022, South Korea imported instant noodles from Thailand worth approximately US$1.92 million, increasing by 57.1% and tending to grow constantly. This growth trend of Thai cuisine is a good opportunity to expand the export of ready-to-eat food products in Asia and other regions of the world. (PRD)















