Thai hotels sign UNESCO sustainable travel pledge

Thailand is the first country to adopt the UNESCO Sustainable Travel Pledge, a pilot initiative under a larger partnership between UNESCO and Expedia Group.

A year after the launch of the UNESCO Sustainable Travel Pledge in Thailand, more than 500 hotels have signed the pledge to eliminate single-use plastics and promote local cultures that can be found in many popular tourist destinations nationwide.



Under the pledge, hotels are required to detail the actions they are currently engaged in and initiatives they are planning to carry out in pursuit of sustainable tourism.

Many hotels that have successfully adopted the pledge say they support communities by sponsoring environmentally friendly events in their respective areas.







The next step of the UNESCO initiative involves encouraging more accommodations to adopt the pledge, initiating additional actions that protect the environment, and implementing measures that better promote community products and identities.(NNT)

































