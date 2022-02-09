Thai hotel brand lebua’s CEO named among top inspirational travel and hospitality executive

Chief Executive Officer of Bangkok-based luxury hotel brand lebua Hotels & Resorts, Mr. Deepak Ohri, has been named one of the ‘Global Top 25 Most Inspirational Executives in Travel and Hospitality’ by the International Hospitality Institute (IHI).

The prestigious accolade is among the categories in the IHI’s Global Hospitality Awards, which celebrates the achievements of hospitality professionals from around the world.







Recognized for his visionary leadership and approach to hospitality in which the focus is on creating lasting emotional connections for guests, Mr. Ohri launched the lebua brand in 2003, and it now includes the Tower Club at lebua and lebua at State Tower in Bangkok, lebua Lucknow and lebua Corbett in India, and Lake Okareka Lodge by lebua in New Zealand. Mr. Ohri is often credited with kicking off the Thai capital’s rooftop dining scene with the iconic collection of upscale restaurants and bars atop the brand’s Bangkok properties, known as The Dome at lebua. These include the two-Michelin-star Mezzaluna, Sirocco, Breeze, Sky Bar, lebua No.3 and Chef’s Table outlets.



























