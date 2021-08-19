Thai Health Ministry provides UN-donated vaccines to migrant volunteers in Bangkok and Chiang Mai

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has revealed that migrant disease control volunteers are being given COVID-19 jabs of vaccine donated by the United Nations.

DDC deputy director-general Dr. Sophon Iamsirithavorn said inoculations of the volunteers are also offered in areas surrounding Bangkok and in the border provinces of Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Tak and Songkhla.







He said the volunteers have helped with translation and communicated information about public health safety to migrant workers. They are among those on the frontline who work in high-risk areas and need protection against the virus. There are at least 200 such volunteers.

According to the DDC, the migrant volunteers have worked with the Public Health Ministry in forming an important line of defense against COVID-19. The vaccination of the volunteers, already underway, is expected to be completed this month. (NNT)























