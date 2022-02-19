Thai Health Ministry confirms removal of COVID-19 as emergency disease under UCEPscheme

The Ministry of Public Health has assured that the proposed removal of COVID-19 as an emergency disease covered under the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) scheme was merely a protocol adjustment. He also noted that COVID-19 was no longer considered a novel disease.



Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said COVID-19 treatments will still be covered under UCEP, but only for patients with critical symptoms such as breathing difficulties or severe coughing. Those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms can be treated at home or in hospital. Their medical expenses will be covered by their health security coverage or insurance policies.







Concerning the more contagious BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain, the minister said current personal protective measures continue to be effective, while the rollout of booster shots is being accelerated.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), noted that prevention measures and treatment protocols are the same regardless of coronavirus variant.



Additionally, despite its higher transmissibility, the BA.2 subvariant does not seem to show any difference in immune escape or severity when compared to its BA.1 counterpart. The World Health Organization has also not declared BA.2 as a variant of interest or concern.

With the number of new cases on the rise, Dr Opas said the fatality rate in Thailand remains lower than in other countries, with almost all deaths occurring among unvaccinated elderly people. (NNT)

































