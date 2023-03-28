Thai Health Minister says hospitals, medical supplies ready for patients affected by PM2.5

Hospitals and medical supplies are adequate to cope with the increasing number of patients suffering from hazardous levels of air pollution in northern provinces, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

As the PM2.5 situations are critical in the North, Anutin said he discussed the issue with permanent secretary for public health this morning and confirmed that the ministry was ready to distribute medication and anti-smog masks to at-risk areas. The permanent secretary can make a decision in case of an emergency.







Hospitals have dust-free rooms with air purifiers for patients with health conditions related to air pollution.

About 4,000 patients affected by ultra-fine dust sought medical treatment per week in the northern region. There has been no problem about a lack of resources, the minister said. (TNA)



























