Thai Gov’t and EU to discuss fishery policy and efforts to combat IUU fishing in October

A committee meeting was recently held to discuss national fishery policy and efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Thailand.

During the meeting, presided over by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the committee set October 10-14 for the 6th IUU Conference between the Thai government and the European Union in Bangkok. It also planned a report on Thailand's progress in combating IUU fishing, with the protection of fishing industry workers and management of marine litter also on the agenda.







In addition to discussing the sustainable management of marine resources, the meeting allocated 287 million baht towards efforts to remove from the fisheries system boats that violate marine and fishing regulations.

One of the goals of the government action plan for 2023-2027 is to combat IUU fishing in the province of Songkhla while working to improve the ecosystem and biodiversity, as well as supporting sustainable fishing in Songkhla Lake.





Gen Prawit has also tasked the Fisheries Department and its affiliates with promoting inclusive participation among all parties and collaborating with local and global organizations.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the National Strategic Plan and the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), a response to marine animal management, particularly plastic and foam pollution, which harms marine life and diminishes the quality of export-ready sea products. (NNT)


































