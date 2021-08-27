Thai government will continue to push police reforms, torture and disappearing of suspects law

The Prime Minister has confirmed that his government will continue to push police reforms and draft legislation against the torture and disappearing of suspects, following a heightened public outcry in light of the Pol Col Thitisan Uttanapol case.

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana indicated Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has acknowledged public concern over the case of the former Nakhon Sawan Police Station Director and pointed out he has already initiated changes to the police organization by revising the Police Act. The PM says the justice system must be strong, as a pillar of national administration, while giving an assurance that police officers who violate the law will face punishment.







The premier has ordered the Royal Thai Police to expedite seven key reforms, including its hierarchy, investigative and law enforcement systems, transparency in auditing and police welfare.

On the two draft legislations brought up in the present case, the PM said they have been consistently pushed forward over the past years and are currently pending addition to Parliament’s agenda. Speaker of the House Chuan Leekpai stated on August 26 that the two matters had been placed on the agenda for deliberation.



Core to the drafts are punitive measures for the torture and disappearing of suspects, preventative and reparation measures for victims and prosecution processes for offenders.

The second of the two drafts is the National Police Act, which is pending its second reading. Government Whip Chairman Wirat Rattanaset, who heads the draft’s review committee, explained today that every article of the draft has prompted revision, slowing the process. Nonetheless, he said if the body expedites its review it could complete the task in less than a year. (NNT)



























