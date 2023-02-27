Thai government rushes financial aid to flood victims in Bangkok and 56 provinces within 90 days

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed about the Government’s policy to provide financial support to the victims affected by flood disaster during the rainy season of 2022 in Bangkok and other 56 provinces. The cabinet, in its meeting on February 21, 2023, approved an extension of period for distribution of financial assistance to the victims from 60 days to 90 days after the budget allocation date (March 20, 2023). This is to ensure that the operation be in accordance with related regulations and criteria, and that financial assistance provision be carried out in an accurate, transparent, and fair manner.







According to Ministry of Interior’s report, there are 594,477 households registered for financial assistance in Bangkok and other 56 provinces, out of 1,046,460 households reported to be affected by flood disaster during the rainy season of 2022. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation forwarded the list of registered households to Government’s Savings Bank, and as of February 17, 2023, 553,795 households have been given financial assistance, for the total budget of 3,503,555,000 Baht.

Additional budget of 147,789,000 Baht is estimated to be given to the remaining 25,947 households out of the balance of 2,607,196,000 Baht in budget allocation for the purpose. (NNT)



































