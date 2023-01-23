Thai government promises to solve land dispute on Koh Lipe in Satun

The government is currently handling a land dispute between a local Chao Lay community and a private entity on Koh Lipe in Satun province.

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai has urged relevant agencies to uphold justice and fairness while looking after all those affected.







He also reassured the public that those who are truly entitled to that plot of land will gain legal ownership, adding that he is not worried about intervention from any highly influential groups.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, will be visiting the disputed area on Sunday to personally follow up on the investigation.







The probe is primarily focused on the legality of land ownership documents issued in 1955.

These documents, if found to be issued illegally, will be revoked immediately by the Land Department. (NNT)

































