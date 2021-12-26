Thai government offers one month of 100,000-baht accident coverageat cost of 10 baht

The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) is offering one month of 100,000-baht accident coverage at the cost of 10 baht until the end of February.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson RatchadaDhanadirek, the coverage is part of the Prime Minister’s mandate for state agencies to provide the people with a New Year’s gift amid the nation’s long struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.







Coverage includes 100,000 baht for loss of life, hands, feet, vision, or total and permanent handicap as a result of an accident, but excludes murder or bodily harm. It also does not cover accidents while riding a motorcycle or as a bike passenger. For the same losses as a consequence of accident, murder, or bodily harm, and/or accidents while riding a motorcycle or as a passenger, 50,000 baht insurance will be provided. The coverage includes 100,000 baht for the same losses caused by public accidents.Payments of 200 baht each day will be made as income compensation while admitted to hospital for a maximum of 30 days.



The plans can be purchased from now until February 25 through sale channels, all Government Saving Bank locations, and Counter Service at 7-11 convenience stores.

The OIC will also provide 10,000 free road accident policies to motorcycle owners, who can register at www.พรบรุกทั่วไทย.com until February 28. Those interested can contact the OIC’s hotline number at 1186 for more information.(NNT)



























