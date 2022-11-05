Thai government confirms attendance of all 21 APEC member economies on Nov 18-19

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the participation of all 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the upcoming leadership meeting running from November 18-19.

According to Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen are among the leaders and representatives scheduled to attend the meeting.







U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris will meanwhile be representing the United States in place of President Joe Biden, who will depart Asia following the G20 Summit in Bali to attend his daughter’s wedding at the White House on November 19.

Bilateral talks are also expected to be held on the sidelines of the APEC meeting. (NNT)

































