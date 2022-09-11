Thai government assures enough vaccine for children under five

The government will receive additional 3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, to be available for children aged six months to under five years.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said that the 3 million doses of Pfizer’s magenta cap vaccine would be shipped in the fourth quarter of 2022.







Given that the Department of Disease Control has a standing order with Pfizer, Anutin stated that a procurement contract is expected to be concluded soon and that delivery of these vaccine doses would take less time than in past batches.

For the first two shots, three weeks apart, children under the age of five must get no more than 10 micrograms of each vaccine dosage. The booster shot, meanwhile, contains 3 micrograms of the Covid vaccine and will be given eight weeks after the second injection.







As of September 6, Thailand had administered more than 142.89 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine: 57.27 million doses being the first jab, 53.74 million doses of the second jab, and 31.88 million doses of the third shot. (NNT)

































