Thai former deputy prime minister, Mingkwan joins Palang Pracharat Party

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP), officially welcomed Mingkwan Sangsuwan to his ruling party this afternoon and the new member was tipped to head its economic team.

The PPRP told reporters that Gen Prawit who is also a deputy prime minister introduced Mr Mingkwan as an economic team member of the party at 3.30pm after Mr Mingkwan had contacted him directly and sought his permission to join the party.







Mr Mingkwan, a former deputy prime minister, earlier led the New Economics Party (NEP). Later he resigned as the party leader. When NEP subsequently resolved to leave the opposition and became a coalition party, Mr Mingkwan resigned as a House representative and an NEP member.

He moved to the Thai Forest Conservation Party of Damrong Pidech and became its leader. The party was renamed Okas Thai. He recently resigned as the party leader to join PPRP. (TNA)





































