Thai flag can be flown at international tournaments following lifting of WADA ban

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has resolved to lift its ban against Thailand, after having determined that the Kingdom now complies with all WADA regulations and requirements. Last year, the agency banned both Thailand and Indonesia from flying their national flags at international sporting events and neither were allowed to host international tournaments. The lifting took immediate effect and Thailand can now raise its national flag at international competitions.







A WADA document dated February 2 indicated that Thailand’s anti-doping system is now in full compliance with the agency’s requirements. WADA therefore resolved to immediately remove Thailand from its non-compliance list. October’s ban was imposed after the agency discovered sections within Thailand’s anti-doping law that were not in compliance with its requirements. The same action was taken against Indonesia and North Korea.



Under the ban, Thailand was unable to occupy director seats at WADA or obtain funding from the agency. Thai referees who worked under the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) system were also required to suspend their duties and Thailand was not allowed to hold regional, continental and global-level competitions with the exception of the Olympics and Paralympics. The Thai flag could also not be displayed nor the national anthem played at international tournaments. These restrictions have all since been lifted.

With the revocation of the ban, Thai athletes are again able to use the national flag and anthem at the 31st SEA Games, which will take place from May 12 to 23 this year in Vietnam.(NNT)













