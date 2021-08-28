Thai exports of fruit in first 7 months generate over 130 billion baht

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry reported on Thursday that exports of fresh and processed fruit, in the first seven months (January to July), generated 131.16 billion baht, up 48.31% year on year.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit said the ministry is targeting at least 180 billion baht in revenue from fresh and processed fruit exports this year, up 30% year on year.







He credited the rise in fruit exports to four promotional activities – online business matching, a department store promotion campaign, Thai Fruit Golden Month and sales via foreign platforms, such as India’s BigBasket and China’s Tmall.



Mr. Jurin said the ministry has instructed provincial commerce offices to oversee negotiations between buyers and sellers in each province, to clear remaining fruit in stock, and has asked commerce ambassadors to seek fruit markets overseas and prepare export plans for next year. (NNT)



























