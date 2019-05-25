Thai Embassy in Jakarta issues violence warning

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Embassy in Jakarta has posted an advisory for Thai nationals on its Facebook page encouraging Thai people to exercise extra cautions while travelling to places in the Indonesian capital and refrain from going to community areas and places where protesters against presidential election result may gather. Thai nationals in Indonesia are advised to closely follow news and information from the Thai embassy, and may contact the embassy directly to request assistance.

The warning comes after violent incidents in Jakarta following the presidential election result where the supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto refused to accept the victory of current President Joko Widodo. The violence has so far caused 6 fatalities and 200 injuries. Indonesian police have arrested some 250 extremist protest leaders and seized some weapons. The Indonesian National Police has raised the security warning level in Jakarta to the highest level until Saturday.